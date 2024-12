Rishad Hossain misses Big Bash; Hobart expresses disappointment

Rishad Hossain will not be participating in the Big Bash League this season. The young leg-spinner was set to represent Hobart Hurricanes, but the team has expressed disappointment over his unavailability. As a replacement, Hobart has signed Afghanistan's left-arm spinner Waqar Salamkheil. The franchise confirmed the update in an official statement.