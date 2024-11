Kolkata is the favorite team in IPL; I want to get a team in IPL

Rishad Hossain shares his thoughts on IPL aspirations, revealing Kolkata Knight Riders as his favorite team. While he dreams of playing in the IPL someday, he keeps his expectations modest to avoid disappointment. A grounded mindset from the young Bangladeshi talent!