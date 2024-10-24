Rishad is the match winner, the world has noticed

Rishad Hossain is not only considered one of the best in Bangladesh but also among the world's top leg-spinners based on his abilities. Having cemented his place in Bangladesh's T20 squad and now playing ODIs, Rishad's rise has been significant, thanks in large part to Mushtaq Ahmed, who hopes Rishad also focuses on red-ball cricket. Rishad's dominance began during the T20 World Cup, and ahead of the match against Australia, the cricket world took notice. He even secured a spot in the Big Bash League, making him a hot topic in cricket discussions. #RishadHossain #BangladeshCricket #BangladeshCricketTeam #LegSpin #CricketTalent #T20Star