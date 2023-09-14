
ODI Record News
thumb

Babar Azam is on verge of another ODI record

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who was named ICC Player of the Month, is on the verge of setting another ODI record, according to data.Pakistan's star batter and captain Babar Azam -

thumb

Babar Azam breaks Kohli's another record in ODI's

Pakistani captain Babar Azam has once again made his mark in the record books, this time surpassing a milestone previously achieved by India's Virat Kohli.Pakistan captain Babar Az

thumb

Fakhar Zaman breaks Babar Azam's ODI record

Fakhar Zaman smashed a third straight century to lead Pakistan to a seven-wicket win over New Zealand in Saturday's second one-day international.Fakhar Zaman became the fastest Asi

