Lungi Ngidi Net Worth, Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|29th Mar, 1996
|Age
|28 years, 4 months, 13 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|17
|48
|40
|112
|75
|31
|Innings
|27
|18
|11
|17
|30
|42
|Not Out
|9
|12
|6
|11
|20
|17
|Runs
|89
|80
|33
|42
|126
|142
|High Score
|19
|19
|13
|13
|19
|19
|Average
|4.94
|13.33
|6.60
|7.00
|12.60
|5.68
|Strike Rate
|41.39
|56.73
|78.57
|76.36
|61.46
|40.00
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|1
|5
|0
|0
|5
|2
|4S
|14
|5
|3
|3
|10
|19
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|17
|48
|40
|112
|75
|31
|Innings
|30
|47
|39
|109
|73
|54
|overs
|385.5
|376
|129.5
|365.1
|572
|677
|Runs
|1192
|2153
|1196
|2973
|3182
|2168
|wickets
|51
|78
|60
|152
|112
|90
|bestinning
|6/39
|6/58
|5/39
|5/39
|6/58
|6/37
|bestmatch
|8/102
|6/58
|5/39
|5/39
|6/58
|9/82
|Average
|23.37
|27.60
|19.93
|19.55
|28.41
|24.08
|econ
|3.08
|5.72
|9.21
|8.14
|5.56
|3.20
|Strike Rate
|45.3
|28.9
|12.9
|14.4
|30.6
|45.1
|4W
|1
|4
|2
|4
|5
|2
|5W
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|6
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Lungi Ngidi"
Jake Fraser McGurk to replace Lungi Ngidi at Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals have signed Jake Fraser McGurk as the replacement of Lungi Ngidi who pulled out of IPL 2024 for injury issues. On Friday, the Delhi Capitals have announced their rep
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Live: South Africa elect to bat first against Australia in second semi-final
South Africa have won the tossand elected to bat first against Australia in the second semi-final of the ICCODI World Cup 2023 on Thursday (November 16) at the Eden Gardens in Kolk
World Cup 2023: Ngidi deceives Shreyas Iyer with a slower delivery
Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer played a spectacular inning against South Africa in the ongoing game of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 tournament. The right-handed batsman who came
IPL 2023: Mustafizur to fly on chartered flight to join team
Bangladesh cricketer MustafizurRahman is flying to India at 8 am on Saturday (April 1) to play in the IndianPremier League (IPL). Not on any regular flight, the pacer will fly from
Buttler, Malan, Archer star in England's consolation third ODI win
England beat South Africa by 59runs in the last match of the three-match ODI series on Wednesday. However,South Africa win the series by 2-1.South African captain TembaBavuma won t
Australia thrash South Africa, win series after 17 years at home
Australia have secured thethree-match Test series against South Africa with a crushing victory in thesecond Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). They beat the visitors by aninni
Ngidi, Markram, Miller star in South Africa's win against India on fiery Perth pitch
South Africa have defeated Indiaby 5 wickets in a thrilling match in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Sunday(October 30) in Perth. The Proteas took the win in the very last over in a
We see ourselves as one of the best pace attacks there is: Nortje
South Africa's pace bowlingattack of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, MarcoJansen is one of the best in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. They have twoeffecti
Live: South Africa bat first, both team bring in one spinner
South Africa have won the tossand elected to bat first against Bangladesh in their second match of the Super12 in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Thoug
We will be hungry to win, that's definitely true: Ngidi responds to Shakib's statement
South Africa are a bit behind inthe race for survival in the tournament as they shared the points against Zimbabwefrom a winning position in their first match. In the press confere
Spinners dominant in India's dominating victory to win series 2-1
India have secured a dominatingwin in the last match of the three-match ODI series against South Africa to winthe series by 2-1. They beat South Africa by 7 wickets on Tuesday (Oct