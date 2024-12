Taskin, Hasan, and Rana shine in Salahuddin's special class to make the difference

Under the guidance of coach Salahuddin, players like Taskin, Hasan, and Nahid are attending a special batting class. While pacers have their own dedicated sessions, everyone—from top-order batsmen to tail-enders—is learning and improving. The coach is actively involved, teaching with hands-on techniques, leaving one to wonder: what exactly is he meticulously guiding them on?