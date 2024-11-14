Taskin might be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's team

Taskin Ahmed, the Bangladeshi speedster, has received multiple offers to play in the IPL but has yet to feature in the tournament. This year, he has registered for the IPL 2025 draft, and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is reportedly eyeing him. After the franchise released Mitchell Starc, they are in need of a pace bowler, and Taskin could be the perfect replacement. While Taskin was in talks to join KKR in the previous season, he couldn't play due to not receiving an NOC from the BCB. Will this be his chance? #TaskinAhmed #IPL2025 #KKR #BangladeshCricket #Speedster