Taskin thanks Allah for his reward, Taijul delighted to meet team's expectations

A historic victory on West Indies soil as Bangladesh defeated the hosts in a remarkable display. Two standout performers, Taskin Ahmed and Taijul Islam, led the charge. Taijul claimed a five-wicket haul to earn the Player of the Match award, while Taskin bagged 11 wickets across two matches to secure the Player of the Series trophy. After facing setbacks in Pakistan, India, and South Africa, Taskin expressed immense joy at the team's strong comeback in the West Indies.