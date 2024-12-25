Bangladeshi dominance in T20 rankings: Mahedy in top 10, big leaps for Jaker, Hasan, and Taskin

At the year's end, the Tigers receive an extra reward—not in monetary terms but in rankings. Mahedy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, and Rishad Hossain have been exceptional with the ball in T20 cricket, culminating in significant improvements in the ICC T20 bowlers' rankings. Sheikh Mahedy, in particular, has made a remarkable leap of 13 spots to claim the 10th position. His stellar performances during the West Indies tour, where he excelled with the ball in all three matches and contributed with the bat, have solidified his place as a reliable all-rounder.