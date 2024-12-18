
  • Soumya suffers finger injury with five stitches, set to miss early BPL matches
Soumya suffers finger injury with five stitches, set to miss early BPL matches

Amid the joy of winning the series against the West Indies, the Tigers' camp received a significant blow with Soumya Sarkar's injury. While attempting a catch, Soumya injured his right hand and had to leave the field for medical attention. At the hospital, the news from the doctors was far from uplifting for the in-form batter. Not only is he ruled out of the third T20I, but Soumya is also unlikely to feature in the early matches of the upcoming BPL season.

