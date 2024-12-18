Soumya suffers finger injury with five stitches, set to miss early BPL matches

Amid the joy of winning the series against the West Indies, the Tigers' camp received a significant blow with Soumya Sarkar's injury. While attempting a catch, Soumya injured his right hand and had to leave the field for medical attention. At the hospital, the news from the doctors was far from uplifting for the in-form batter. Not only is he ruled out of the third T20I, but Soumya is also unlikely to feature in the early matches of the upcoming BPL season.