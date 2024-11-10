
  • Soumya became the second Bangladeshi to get a team in Lanka T-10
"Just when many had written him off, Soumya Sarkar rose like a phoenix, showing his resilience and proving his critics wrong. Often humorously labeled as a 'Hathurusingha pick,' Soumya has maintained good form even after Chandika Hathurusingha's departure. Now, he has been rewarded with a spot in the Lanka T10, joining the Bangla Tigers Hambantota team. Known for his left-handed batting and part-time pace, Soumya's experience is expected to be an asset in franchise cricket's shortest format." #SoumyaSarkar #LankaT10 #BanglaTigers

