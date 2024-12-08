This Soumya Sarkar deserves a spot in T20s; Hathurusingha’s exit clears the clouds

For three years, Soumya Sarkar hasn’t scored a fifty with the bat, and his recent performances in T20Is for Bangladesh have been far from remarkable. Yet, people still want to see him in the shortest format of the game. All eyes will be on him in the upcoming West Indies series. Why? The answer is simple: his stellar performances in the Global Super League. Who wouldn’t want to see such a fearless and effective version of Soumya in Bangladesh colors? Are you an exception? Probably not!