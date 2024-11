Sabina-Mariara in the open-top bus again; Will the cricketers have such a fate?

Once again, the Bangladesh women’s football team rides through the city in an open-top bus, greeted by jubilant crowds. It’s as if the whole city awaited Sabina and Rituparna’s triumphant return, capturing the spirit of resilience: heads held high despite challenges. With back-to-back SAFF championships, these champions have earned their well-deserved victory lap. #bcb #bangladeshcricket #bangladeshcricketteam