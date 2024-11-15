Neglected Shaheed Chandu stadium: no international cricket for 18 years

Amidst the picturesque Shaheed Chandu Stadium in Bogura, one corner boasts a sprawling syzygium malaccense tree offering shade to a few spectators, while a majestic banyan tree provides comfort to fans enjoying a game. But this isn't a village playground or a local district stadium—it's an international cricket venue. Sadly, it has been 18 long years since the last international match was played here. The fact that this once-glorious ground hasn’t turned into a complete jungle yet is nothing short of remarkable. #ShaheedChanduStadium #Bogura #BangladeshCricket