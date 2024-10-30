Bangladesh is going to play six-a-side tournament

T10 cricket brought excitement to franchise leagues, but now Bangladesh faces an even shorter format: the C-A-Six, a 6-over game. In this 12-team tournament, Bangladesh is placed in Group D, along with Sri Lanka and Oman. The Tigers’ first group stage match is on November 1 against Oman, set for 1:05 p.m. local time (11:05 a.m. Bangladesh time). Their second match follows against Sri Lanka at 4:40 p.m. local (2:40 p.m. Bangladesh time). #HongKongSixes #BangladeshCricket #Bangladesh