Imrul announces retirement from Tests

Imrul Kayes arrived at the Home of Cricket in Mirpur, taking a long, reflective look at the pitch where he’s created so many memories in both white and colored kits. After a 17-year career, Imrul has made the tough decision to retire from red-ball cricket. Known for his remarkable Test opening partnership records with Tamim Iqbal, Imrul will now bid farewell to the Test format." #ImrulKayes #BangladeshCricket #BangladeshCricketTeam