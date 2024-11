Controversial umpiring again; Imrul repeatedly lost his temper

The umpiring controversy just won't fade, sparking heated exchanges nearly every over. At the "Home of Cricket," tempers flared following questionable decisions on the first day, with Imrul Kayes seen protesting on the field today. This tension began on the first day between the two on-field umpires, and frustrations mounted after an apparent LBW appeal on Al-Amin’s delivery was denied. #ImrulKayes #BangladeshCricket #NCL