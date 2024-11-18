A regal farewell for Imrul Kayes: Carried on shoulders by teammates

A farewell to remember! As Imrul Kayes played his final Test match, his teammates, led by Anamul Haque Bijoy, lifted him on their shoulders and carried him toward the dressing room. The gesture, though unexpected for Kayes, left an emotional mark. The Khulna players even posed for photos with their "big brother" still on their shoulders. Such a grand send-off is a rarity, one that even legends like Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Shakib Al Hasan, and Tamim Iqbal didn’t receive. A truly fitting tribute to a cherished teammate! #ImrulKayes #BangladeshCricket #BangladeshCricketTeam