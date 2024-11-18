Best partner Tamim, Captain Shakib

Imrul Kayes reflects on his journey in cricket, sharing his thoughts on his best moments and future aspirations. He names Tamim Iqbal as his best partner, Shakib Al Hasan as the top captain, and Chandika Hathurusingha as the best coach he's worked with. However, he admits to the regret of not winning a major trophy during his career. Looking ahead, Imrul expresses his desire to work for cricket in Bangladesh and contribute to its development. #ImrulKayes #BangladeshCricket #BangladeshCricketTeam