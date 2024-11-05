
  Imrul's match-winning knock with 13 fours and sixes
Imrul Kayes showcased his muscle power and hitting prowess with a flurry of sixes in a crucial run chase. When aggressive batting was needed to secure victory, Imrul played a colorful knock in white-ball style during a red-ball game. His unbeaten innings, featuring 9 fours and 4 sixes, led Khulna to victory against Dhaka Metro. Teammate Nurul Hasan Sohan didn’t miss the chance to enjoy the show from the dressing room, applauding Imrul's match-winning performance. Chasing 207, Khulna still needed 113 when Imrul took charge in the final session, ensuring a thrilling win. #ImrulKayes #BangladeshCricket #CricketHighlights

