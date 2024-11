Dhaka Capitals Packed with Openers

Munim Shahriar is fighting to rediscover his rhythm, sweating it out under the blazing sun. Determined to make a comeback through the BPL, he’s ready for the challenge. Signed by Dhaka Capitals, Munim faces stiff competition in a team overflowing with openers like Litton Das, Tanzid Tamim, and Pakistan's Saim Ayub. But Munim sees this sweet challenge as an opportunity to shine once again. #LittonDas #MunimShahriar #DhakaCapitals #BPL2025 #BangladeshCricket