Saeed Ajmal is the mentor of Dhaka Capitals

Shakib Khan's team, Dhaka Capitals, has appointed a new mentor for players like Mustafizur Rahman, Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, and Tanzid Tamim. Following Shahid Afridi's recent appointment as Chattogram’s brand ambassador, another Pakistani legend joins the BPL. Veteran spin bowler Saeed Ajmal, with two seasons of BPL experience as a player, will now share his knowledge as Dhaka Capitals’ mentor in the upcoming season, bringing valuable insights to the young talents in the team. #DhakaCapitals #BPL2025 #SaeedAjmal