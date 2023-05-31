
Women's DPL 2023 News
BCB arranges camp in different way for Women's Emerging Team preparation

The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) announced the 14-member squad for the Women's Emerging Asia Cup to beheld in Hong Kong on Monday (May 29). The team will leave the country on thes

Mohammedan bring in Women's IPL cricketer Jasia Akhtar for DPL

Unlike the men's event, the DhakaPremier Division Women’s Cricket League (DPL) does not have many foreign cricketers.Although each team is allowed to play one foreign cricketer, mo

Prize money announced for Dhaka Premier Division Women’s Cricket League

Dhaka Premier Division Women’sCricket League (DPL) starts from Thursday (May 25). This time, the tournamentis playing in the field in a very organized manner. The prize money is al

