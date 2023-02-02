
Madhya Pradesh News
Hanuma Vihari bats left-handed, survives 15 overs with fractured forearm

India batter Hanuma Vihari createsa new headline by batting with one hand. He has been a hero with the bat when he’s supposedto be in the hospital. Even though he is right-handed,

Job half done: Kumar Kartikeya's homecoming

Shyam Nath Singh, the HeadConstable working in the police department in a historic city of Jhansi inUttar Pradesh has taken a few days leave. The reason: to meet his cricket-madson

Sarfaraz Khan likely to make national team debut in Bangladesh tour

Young batsman Sarfaraz Khan isabout to be rewarded for his steady success in red-ball cricket and hisextraordinary accomplishments in the Ranji Trophy over the past two years. The2

We thought he would score about 50 runs, says Patidar's father

Gujarati surname (Patidar),Madhya Pradesh-born (Indore), playing for a Bangalore-based Royal Challengersteam, fought against Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow Super Giants team and madefirew

Experienced Pandit's new ideas to benefit MP team, says captain Ojha

BIPIN DANINaman Ojha, the captain of the Madhya Pradesh (MP) cricket team believes that his team would perform better under the coaching of Chandrakant Pandit.Speaking exclusively

