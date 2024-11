I am fully prepared to be the captain; The target is victory.

Taijul Islam expresses his readiness to take on the role of captain, with a clear goal in mind—winning. He shares that Najmul Hossain Shanto often seeks his advice, while coach Mushtaq Ahmed once set him the challenge of improving his dismissal tactics. Taijul’s confidence and focus on winning underline his leadership mindset as Bangladesh prepares for their next clash. #TaijulIslam #BANvsSA #BangladeshCricket