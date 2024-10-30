
Once again Taijul's fifer

Centurion Tony de Zorzi was nearing a double century, and Bangladesh was desperate for a breakthrough. After a quick discussion between captain Najmul Shanto and Taijul Islam, Taijul took just one delivery to claim de Zorzi’s wicket. Soon after, he dismissed Kyle Verreynne, securing yet another five-wicket haul. While other bowlers toiled tirelessly, Taijul single-handedly delivered the team’s first five wickets, bringing a sense of relief to Bangladesh. #BANvsSA #TaijulIslam #BangladeshCricket

