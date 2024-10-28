Talk of the town Test captaincy; Miraz-Litton-Mominul-Taizul in discussion

It’s nearly confirmed that Najmul Hossain Shanto will be stepping down as Bangladesh's captain in all three formats. While the exact timeline for his departure as captain remains to be seen, the search for the Tigers' new leader has begun. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Litton Das are considered strong candidates by many. Sources suggest that the BCB may opt against placing all three formats' responsibilities on a single player, as the workload impacts performance. #taijulislam #BangladeshCricket #BangladeshCricketTeam