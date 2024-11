Bangladesh won by 154 runs making history

This is a new Bangladesh. Exceptional with bat, ball, and in the field, they dominated every aspect of the game. In the first ODI of the three-match series against Ireland, the Irish team stood no chance. Thanks to brilliant bowling from Nahida, Marufa, and Sultana, Ireland couldn't even put up a resistance with the bat. It was a fantastic win for Bangladesh! #NahidaAkter #BANvsIRE #BangladeshCricket #CricketVictory