Pinky's consecutive fifties, Jyoti's aggressive batting secure dominant series win for Bangladesh

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Irish captain Gaby Lewis and Sarah Forbes started cautiously. However, Bangladesh's Marufa Akter and Sultana Khatun posed challenges from the very beginning. Sultana provided the first breakthrough for Bangladesh in the fourth over. Playing with a Test-like approach in the opening 20 overs, Ireland managed only 61 runs for the loss of two wickets in their ODI innings. #NigarSultana #BangladeshCricket #BANvsIRE