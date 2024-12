Pinky-Supta's record stand; Irish whitewashed in Faruque Ahmed's presence

Farzana Haque shines with three consecutive fifties, while Sharmin Supta dominates on her return to the team after 1.5 years. The duo set a record 143-run partnership as Bangladesh comfortably whitewashed Ireland in Mirpur. The final match featured a special addition with Tamim Iqbal in the commentary box, while BCB President Faruque Ahmed witnessed the Tigers' commanding performance from the stands.