Sean Abbott News
Sean Abbott stars in Australia's comfortable win against West Indies
Sean Abbott shined with bothbatting and bowling in the second match of the three-match ODI series. Australiawon by 83 runs against the West Indies thanks to Abbott's all-round skil
Australia make changes to squad as World Cup-winning players set to return home
After their encounter againstIndia in Guwahati on Tuesday evening, six members of the national men's T20team from Australia will be flying out of Asia right after the match. Thisme
Live: South Africa elect to bat first against Australia in second semi-final
South Africa have won the tossand elected to bat first against Australia in the second semi-final of the ICCODI World Cup 2023 on Thursday (November 16) at the Eden Gardens in Kolk
Live: Australia send Bangladesh to bat first, Bangladesh make three changes
Australia have won the toss andelected to bowl first against Bangladesh in their last group-stage match in theICC ODI World Cup on Saturday (November 11) in Pune.Both the teams hav
Iyer, Gill slam tons as India crush Australia by 99 runs (DLS method)
India thrashed Australia by 99 runs (DLS method) on Sunday (September 24th) at Holker Cricket Stadium, Indore. Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer's glorious dual centuries followed by s
Iyer, Gill slam tons as India crush Australia by 99 runs (DLS method) to secure the series
India thrashed Australia by 99 runs (DLS method) on Sunday (September 24th) at Holker Cricket Stadium, Indore. Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer's glorious dual centuries followed by s
Marsh, Short set up Australia's comprehensive win to secure the series
Australia thumped South Africa in the 2nd T20I by 8 wickets and 31 balls to spare on Saturday (2nd September). Mitchell Marsh and Matt Short's unbelievable hitting left South Afric
Australia and India announce squad for WTC final
The final match of this year'scycle of the ICC World Test Championship will take place in June. Both Indiaand Australia are preparing vigorously for the final. The final squads of
Sean Abbott creates history in English cricket with 34-ball century
Although an all-rounder, SeanAbbott’s main identity is as a pacer. His highest innings in T20 was 41 runs. Hisaverage was just 10.91 in 76 innings. But the Australian all-rounder h
Josh Hazlewood fit for WTC final and Ashes
After returning from IPL 2023with side pain, Josh Hazlewood has been given the all-clear and is now eligibleto play in the World Test Championship final against India and the Ashes
Warner-Head's record partnership helps Australia crush England by 221 runs
Australia beat England by a hugemargin of 221 runs in the third and last ODI of the three-match series in Melbourneon Tuesday (November 22). With this victory, Australia whitewashe
Meredith replaces Starc in main squad for last ODI against England
Pacer Riley Meredith has beenadded to Australia's team for Tuesday's last ODI match against England inMelbourne as Mitchell Starc remains in Sydney to recover ahead of next week'sf