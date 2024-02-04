
Sean Abbott News
thumb

Sean Abbott stars in Australia's comfortable win against West Indies

Sean Abbott shined with bothbatting and bowling in the second match of the three-match ODI series. Australiawon by 83 runs against the West Indies thanks to Abbott's all-round skil

thumb

Australia make changes to squad as World Cup-winning players set to return home

After their encounter againstIndia in Guwahati on Tuesday evening, six members of the national men's T20team from Australia will be flying out of Asia right after the match. Thisme

thumb

Live: South Africa elect to bat first against Australia in second semi-final

South Africa have won the tossand elected to bat first against Australia in the second semi-final of the ICCODI World Cup 2023 on Thursday (November 16) at the Eden Gardens in Kolk

thumb

Live: Australia send Bangladesh to bat first, Bangladesh make three changes

Australia have won the toss andelected to bowl first against Bangladesh in their last group-stage match in theICC ODI World Cup on Saturday (November 11) in Pune.Both the teams hav

thumb

Iyer, Gill slam tons as India crush Australia by 99 runs (DLS method)

India thrashed Australia by 99 runs (DLS method) on Sunday (September 24th) at Holker Cricket Stadium, Indore. Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer's glorious dual centuries followed by s

thumb

Iyer, Gill slam tons as India crush Australia by 99 runs (DLS method) to secure the series

India thrashed Australia by 99 runs (DLS method) on Sunday (September 24th) at Holker Cricket Stadium, Indore. Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer's glorious dual centuries followed by s

thumb

Marsh, Short set up Australia's comprehensive win to secure the series

Australia thumped South Africa in the 2nd T20I by 8 wickets and 31 balls to spare on Saturday (2nd September). Mitchell Marsh and Matt Short's unbelievable hitting left South Afric

thumb

Australia and India announce squad for WTC final

The final match of this year'scycle of the ICC World Test Championship will take place in June. Both Indiaand Australia are preparing vigorously for the final. The final squads of

thumb

Sean Abbott creates history in English cricket with 34-ball century

Although an all-rounder, SeanAbbott's main identity is as a pacer. His highest innings in T20 was 41 runs. Hisaverage was just 10.91 in 76 innings. But the Australian all-rounder h

thumb

Josh Hazlewood fit for WTC final and Ashes

After returning from IPL 2023with side pain, Josh Hazlewood has been given the all-clear and is now eligibleto play in the World Test Championship final against India and the Ashes

thumb

Warner-Head's record partnership helps Australia crush England by 221 runs

Australia beat England by a hugemargin of 221 runs in the third and last ODI of the three-match series in Melbourneon Tuesday (November 22). With this victory, Australia whitewashe

thumb

Meredith replaces Starc in main squad for last ODI against England

Pacer Riley Meredith has beenadded to Australia's team for Tuesday's last ODI match against England inMelbourne as Mitchell Starc remains in Sydney to recover ahead of next week'sf

