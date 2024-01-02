Sajid Khan News
Shaheen Afridi rested, Imam dropped for third Test against Australia
Pakistan has announced theplaying XI for the third and last Test of the series against Australia in Sydneystarting tomorrow (January 3). To better manage his workload,Pakistan's vi
Noman Ali ruled out of Australia series
The list of injuries in Pakistan'sbowling department got longer. This time spinner Noman Ali has been ruled outof the Australia series. He was also brought in as a replacement for
Sajid Khan likely to replace Abrar Ahmed for the Test series against Australia
Pakistan have suffered a major blow as leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed was ruled out of the first Test against Australia due to an ankle injury, according to Cricket Pakistan. There are re
Pakistan exclude Fawad, Hasan, Yasir, Sajid for England series
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announcedthe 18-member squad ahead of the three-match Test series against England. Aspreviously announced, Shaheen Shah Afridi is not in the team d
Yasir Shah returns to Pakistan Test squad
Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah hasgone through a lot of hardships in the last one year due to injuries, fitnessallegations, and cases of harassment of women. But he has finally return
Pakistan inflict innings defeat despite middle order resistance from Bangladesh
Despite raising hopes in the in the final day of the 2nd test in the two match Test series, Bangladesh had to face defeat. Bangladesh lost the match by an innings and 8 runs agains
Pakistan eye win on final day of Dhaka Test
Bangladesh lost 7 wicketsfor only 76 runs during day four of Dhaka Test, in reply to Pakistan's total. For visitors bowler Sajid Khan alone grabbed 6 wickets. The 26-year-old Paki
Sajid wrecks havoc with a Pakistan victory on the cards
Bangladesh could face innings defeat if they fail to add 25 runs to their first innings score on the final day of the second Test against Pakistan at Mirpur.Sajid Khan celebrates t