
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Sajid Khan News
thumb

Shaheen Afridi rested, Imam dropped for third Test against Australia

Pakistan has announced theplaying XI for the third and last Test of the series against Australia in Sydneystarting tomorrow (January 3). To better manage his workload,Pakistan's vi

thumb

Noman Ali ruled out of Australia series

The list of injuries in Pakistan'sbowling department got longer. This time spinner Noman Ali has been ruled outof the Australia series. He was also brought in as a replacement for

thumb

Sajid Khan likely to replace Abrar Ahmed for the Test series against Australia

Pakistan have suffered a major blow as leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed was ruled out of the first Test against Australia due to an ankle injury, according to Cricket Pakistan. There are re

thumb

Pakistan exclude Fawad, Hasan, Yasir, Sajid for England series

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announcedthe 18-member squad ahead of the three-match Test series against England. Aspreviously announced, Shaheen Shah Afridi is not in the team d

thumb

Yasir Shah returns to Pakistan Test squad

Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah hasgone through a lot of hardships in the last one year due to injuries, fitnessallegations, and cases of harassment of women. But he has finally return

thumb

Pakistan inflict innings defeat despite middle order resistance from Bangladesh

Despite raising hopes in the in the final day of the 2nd test in the two match Test series, Bangladesh had to face defeat. Bangladesh lost the match by an innings and 8 runs agains

thumb

Pakistan eye win on final day of Dhaka Test

Bangladesh lost 7 wicketsfor only 76 runs during day four of Dhaka Test, in reply to Pakistan's total. For visitors bowler Sajid Khan alone grabbed 6 wickets. The 26-year-old Paki

thumb

Sajid wrecks havoc with a Pakistan victory on the cards

Bangladesh could face innings defeat if they fail to add 25 runs to their first innings score on the final day of the second Test against Pakistan at Mirpur.Sajid Khan celebrates t

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.