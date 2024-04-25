Rony Talukdar News
Miraz is unlucky: Rony on Miraz's exclusion from T20 World Cup plan
Mehidy Hasan Miraz and RonyTalukdar delivered impressive performances for Mohammedan on Thursday, April25. Against a formidable side like Prime Bank Cricket Club, Rony produced anu
Rony Talukdar, Hasan Mahmud included in PSL draft
2 more cricketers from Bangladeshhave registered their names in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft. They areHasan Mahmud and Rony Talukdar. These 2 cricketers from Bangladesh ha
BPL 2024 Players' Draft: Local players list with base price
The Bangladesh Premier League(BPL) 2024players’ draft will be held on Sunday (September 24). MushfiqurRahim of 'A' category will get the maximum remuneration of BDT 80 lakh in thed
Joy's 119, Rishad's 4-fer gives Asian Games squad comfortable win
The Asian Games squad also wonthe second T20 practice match between the shadow team Bangladesh Tigers and theAsian Games squad. Mahmudul Hasan Joy scored a century for the Asian Ga
Live: Bangladesh field first, make two changes
Bangladesh have won the toss andelected to field first for the second consecutive match in the last and second T20Iof the series against Afghanistan. Bangladesh have made two chang
Rony Talukdar replaces Tamim Iqbal in Bangladesh squad
32-year-old opener Rony Talukdarhas been called up for the remaining two ODIs of the series against Afghanistanin place of Tamim Iqbal. Bangladesh's sports arena is busywith the Ta
Bangladesh want to use Zakir Hasan in limited-overs cricket besides Tests
Bangladesh young cricketer ZakirHasan appeared in the international arena with Test cricket. It can be saidthat he has already settled in the Test team. However, the selectors want
Afif Hossain, Naim Sheikh return in Bangladesh team for Afghanistan ODIs
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has announced the ODI squad for ODI series on the day of the historic Test winagainst Afghanistan. The young all-rounder Afif Hossain, who was dropped
The way Hasan is bowling now is world-class: Tamim
Bangladesh won the last match of theIreland series by 5 runs. Bangladesh had the last laugh in the dramatic match. PacerHasan Mahmud caught attention separately in death bowling.No
Live: Ireland field first, Bangladesh hand debut to Rony and Mrittunjoy
Ireland have won the toss andelected to field first in the last match of the three-match ODI series againstBangladesh on Sunday (May 14) at Chelmsford. Bangladesh are 1-0 ahead in
Don't make him nervous: Papon on Tamim's ongoing off-form
Tamim Iqbal is the captain of theBangladesh national team, but he is not the only one who is in form. Tamim'srun drought is a little bit worrying. Ahead of the Asia Cup and the Wor
I am having a lot of fun batting with Rony: Litton
The opening pair of Bangladesh hadrecently created many headaches for the team management to the supporters.Despite changing the opening pair repeatedly in search of the expected p