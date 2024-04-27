Nigar Sultana Joty News
Nigar Sultana and Harmanpreet Kaur attend in Trophy unveiling programme in Sylhet
India Women have toured Bangladesh for a 5 match T20I series leading into the upcoming T20 World Cup which will be hosted by Bangladesh in the September - October. Harmannpreet Kau
Rabeya, Trisna improve in the latest ICC women's T20I rankings
Bangladesh women team were thumped by Australia women team at home. But some individual performances were superb to watch. That's why Bangladesh women's have upped in the ICC ranki
"We could not give even 10% of our ability" - Nigar Sultana Joty after being whitewashed by Australia women
Australia women thumped Bangladesh women by 8 wickets on Wednesday (27th March) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium to clean sweep Bangladesh by 3-0. Kim Garth and Ashleigh Ga
Bangladesh women team's sponsor revealed
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has revealed about the sponsor of Bangladesh Women's Cricket team on Monday (18th March). Famous beverage company Coca-Cola Bangladesh has sponsored
Murshida, Shorna star in Bangladesh's memorable win against South Africa
Bangladesh women’s team got anunforgettable victory by beating South Africa by 13 runs in the first T20Imatch on the tour of South Africa. With such a victory, Bangladesh took a 1-
BCB announces women's team for New Zealand tour
Bangladesh women's cricket teamis going to New Zealand to play a bilateral series for the first time. BangladeshCricket Board (BCB) has announced a 17-member squad ahead of this to
Bangladesh announce squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier
The next edition of the Women'sT20 World Cup will be held in South Africa in February next year. Eight teams,including Bangladesh Women’s team, will battle it out in the UAE this m
Heartbreak for Bangladesh as West Indies escape scare
Bangladesh have lost an edge-of-the-seat contest to fall short to West Indies' mere 140/9 by four runs in the 17th match of the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup at Bay Oval, Mount Ma
Fahima stars to create history for Bangladesh
Like the men's team did in 1999, Bangladesh Women, in their debut ODI World Cup, have earned their maiden win against Pakistan. A stunning collapse in Hamilton hands Tigresses a ni
Bangladesh target Pakistan to make World Cup history
Having lost their first two matches at the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup, debutants Bangladesh chase history against familiar foes Pakistan in Hamilton. Bangladesh got close in t
Joty dissatisfied with having to take field on wet outfield
Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana Joty has deemed Dunedin outfield not "playable" after her side's nine-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the rain-affected match at the 2022 Cricket W
Bangladesh fall in short in their debut Women's CWC match
No miracle for Bangladesh Women in their first-ever ODI World Cup match as title contenders South Africa gain upper hand by 32 runs in match two of the 2022 Women's World Cup in Du