Alex Ross News
thumb

Alex Ross explains why Australian cricketers don't come to play BPL

Alex Ross explains Why Australiancricketers can't Participate in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). He saidthat generally, cricketers do not get NOCs. All franchise tournaments i

thumb

Durdanto Dhaka sign Australian Alex Ross for BPL 2024

Durdanto Dhaka have made historyby playing their first match in their history of BPL. In the opening match ofthis year's BPL, Dhaka beat current champions Comilla Victorians. Dhaka

thumb

Shakib shines as Galle Titans register super-over win

Shakib Al Hasan's team GalleTitans defeated Dambulla Aura in the super-over in the Lanka Premier League(LPL) on Monday (July 31). Both the teams put up a total of 180 runs and then

