Stuart Law

NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born18th Oct, 1968
Age55 years, 9 months, 24 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches15451392367
Innings15149371601
Not Out1542865
Runs54123711971181227080
High Score54110101163263
Average26.8926.6034.4350.52
Strike Rate45.7675.28134.79
100S0112079
50S17764128
6S081800
4S17215100
Matches 15451392367
Innings 125200
overs 3134.31.5642.31405.3
Runs 96351631664236
wickets 01229083
bestinning 2/222/65/265/39
bestmatch 2/222/65/26
Average 52.918.0035.1751.03
econ 3.004.728.724.923.01
Strike Rate 67.205.5042.80101.6
4W 00040
5W 00011
10w 00000
News related "Stuart Law"
thumb

Stuart Law becomes new head coach of USA

Former Australia cricketer StuartLaw has been hired as the new head coach of the USA men's team ahead of the T20World Cup. Basically, this big decision ofthe USA Cricket Board in f

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Bangladesh youths preparing for South Africa series

Despite winning the 2020 YouthWorld Cup under the leadership of Akbar Ali, the Bangladesh U-19 team could notcome close to the expectations in the 2022 World Cup. Bangladesh have a

thumb

Bangla Tigers named Tatenda Taibu as assistant coach

Bangladesh T20 captain Shakib AlHasan and vice-captain Nurul Hasan Sohan will play for the same team in thisyear’s Abu Dhabi T10 league. Former Zimbabwean cricketer Tatenda Taibu h

thumb

No Ariful in Bangladesh U-19 squad for Pakistan tour

Participating as the defendingchampions, the Bangladesh Under-19 team's last World Cup was a nightmare.Batter Ariful Islam was brilliant though the rest performed poorly. Arifulaga

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Stuart Law is appointed as Bangladesh U19 Coach

The Bangladesh Cricket Board is ready to appoint Stuart Law as the next U19 head coach. The post became vacant following the departure of Naved Newaz, who decided to join the Sri L

thumb

Stuart Law, Wasim Jaffer favourites to become Bangladesh U-19 team coaches

Bangladesh won the Under-19 WorldCup in 2020. However, the last edition wasn’t good for the Tigers as they wereknocked out in the quarter-final stage. Coach Naveed Nawaz, who won t

thumb

Stuart Law named interim Afghanistan head coach

Stuart Law has been appointed as Afghanistan's head coach for the limited-overs tour of Bangladesh that will begin at the end of this month.Law, who has one Test and 54 ODIs agains

thumb

Bangla Tigers add Law, Nixon, Tait as coaches

Bangla Tigers have appointed new coaches ahead of the next Abu Dhabi T10 League season.Stuart Law, the Australian who has coached Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and West Indies in internati

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, McLean Park, Napier

New Zealand might have surrendered to India in ODIs but their resurgence in T20Is means that they would be looking forward to carrying on the same momentum as they invite Banglades

thumb

Hetmyer could be once-in-a-generation cricketer: Stuart Law

Former Windies coach Stuart Law believes youngster Shimron Hetmyer has the potential to become one of the greatest of all time.Heymer has been one of the players to watch out for s

Latest News

