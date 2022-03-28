
Joe Denly

Joe Denly
NationalityEngland
RoleBatsman
Born16th Mar, 1986
Age38 years, 4 months, 26 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches151613272168235
Innings281312264157404
Not Out002201626
Runs8274461256559519513328
High Score948730127150227
Average29.5334.3012.5026.8836.8435.25
Strike Rate39.6470.90105.93122.8277.7654.69
100S0005830
50S640342967
6S46119200
4S110441565200
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 151613272168235
Innings 12467100
overs 651712157.3281.21081.5
Runs 21910193126514403512
wickets 217475583
bestinning 2/421/244/194/194/354/36
bestmatch 2/421/244/194/194/356/114
Average 109.50101.0013.2826.9126.1842.31
econ 3.365.947.758.035.113.24
Strike Rate 195.0102.010.220.130.678.2
4W 001132
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Joe Denly"
thumb

The Joe Denly Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Joe Denly is an English cricketer who was born on 16 March 1986 in Canterbury, Kent. He's a top-class right-handed hitter. He was selected in England's provisional squad for the 20

thumb

PSL 2020: Multan wanted Shakib as Mahmudullah's replacement

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans wanted to take Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in their team but because of rules, they couldn’t.After another Bangl

thumb

Topley ruled out of final ODI

After more than four long years, English left-arm pacer Reece Topley has got a chance in the national team.But less than two days later, Topley faced an unfortunate injury. The Eng

thumb

Twitter reacts as Denly missed a sitter against New Zealand

England's tour of New Zealand proved to be a real nasty for the visitors. Joe Denly was in the headlines recently for missing an absolute sitter during the passage of play. It seem

thumb

NZ vs ENG, 1st Test: England finish the first day with big total in line

England are on the way to a big score in the first of the two-match Test series against the hosts New Zealand. The first day at Mount Maunganui on Thursday, November 27 ended with

thumb

Jonny Bairstow returns to England Test squad

Jonny Bairstow has been added to England Test squad for a two-match Test series against New Zealand. He has been named in the squad as an alternative to Joe Denly, who had been inj

thumb

Ankle damage rules Denly out of New Zealand T20I series

Joe Denly has been ruled out of the remainder of England's T20 international series against New Zealand with a ligament damage in his right ankle. The 33-year old Kent batsman fail

thumb

Joe Denly to miss T20 opener against New Zealand

In what comes as pre series blow to the England cricket team, Joe Denly has been ruled out of the opening T20 clash after injuring his right ankle at the end of training session in

thumb

Opening slot, a big headache in modern day Test cricket

The longest format of the game is going through an interesting phase now in the form of ICC Test Championship, which has taken a great start in its first two months and gained the

thumb

Denly confirmed as new opener for England

England right-handed batsman Joe Denly will be the new opener for England in the remainder of the Ashes series while Jason Roy will bat at no.4.The historic Ashes is moving to its

thumb

Roy and Denly to swap spots for next Ashes Test

England who equalled the Ashes series 1-1 in the previous match are now expected to experiment with the batting battery by sending in Joe Denly as an opening batsman rather than Ja

thumb

Morgan reveals the toughest decision as England captain

England captain Eoin Morgan reckons that the decision to leave Joe Denly and David Willey out of the World Cup squad is the toughest decision he has had to make as a captain.[capti

