Surprising Bangladesh T20 Squad: No Shakib, But Miraz Returns

Young spinner Rakibul Hasan has received a call-up to the Bangladesh T20 squad for the series against India. The U-19 World Cup winner from 2020 will be making his debut in the senior team. Additionally, another member of the World Cup-winning squad, Parvez Hossain Emon, is returning to the team. Unfortunately, opener Soumya Sarkar has lost his spot. #RakibulHasan #IndvsBan #BangladeshCricket #ParvezHossainEmon #T20Series