Robi is a seasoned actor, destined to win an Oscar; the truth about the alleged assault remains unverified; eyewitnesses are saying what they saw

On the first day of the Kanpur Test, while Zakir and Sadman struggled on the field, the Bangladeshi supporter Tiger Robi shone off the field. After Indian fans accused him of being assaulted, there was no evidence to support this claim. Eyewitnesses stated that no one had laid a hand on him. However, the drama of his alleged illness was executed perfectly. He is still in the race for an Oscar. Following Robi's allegations, local police reviewed the CCTV footage, finding no evidence of anyone assaulting him. The footage revealed nothing suspicious, and there were no signs of injury on his body. He recovered immediately after being taken to the hospital, where he was given saline. #indvsban #bangladeshcricket #bangladeshcricketteam