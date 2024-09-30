Kanpur Test: The last day will be a close fight | INDvsBAN

Bangladesh faces a tough challenge in the Kanpur Test, struggling in their batting as the day progressed. Opener Zakir Hasan fell victim to an LBW by Ashwin, losing both his wicket and the review. Plans for nightwatchman Hasan Mahmud also faltered against Ashwin's skill, leading to another wicket loss. By the end of the fourth day, Bangladesh finds itself trailing India significantly, despite some impressive bowling spells from Shakib and Miraz that briefly contained the Indian innings. #INDvsBAN #BangladeshCricket #BangladeshCricketTeam #TestChallenge #CricketUpdates