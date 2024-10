India's T-20 team is full of surprises; No one from the test team; Varun returns, Mayank Yadav's first call | INDvsBAN

India's T20 squad is buzzing with surprises! Not a single Test player makes the cut, and back to Varun Chakravarthy. Additionally, Mayank Yadav receives his first call-up. Exciting times ahead! #Cricket #T20 #India #SquadAnnouncement #VarunChakravarthy #MayankYadav #t20cricket #t20i #banvsind