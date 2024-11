Sakib passes fitness test; Set to play for Guyana against Rangpur

Tanzim Sakib Receives Great News Ahead of the Global Super League. Despite initial concerns about his participation, the talented pacer has passed the fitness test and received his NOC from the BCB. Sakib is now set to fly to the West Indies to join his team, ensuring that Bangladeshi fans will have another reason to cheer beyond Rangpur Riders. #TanzimHasanSakib #BangladeshCricket #GlobalSuperLeague