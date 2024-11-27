Sakib made history in the Global Super League

In the opening match of the Global Super League, aggressive Tanzim Shakib made history with his superb bowling. He claimed the wicket of Pakistan's Mirza, while a stunning delivery left Khandoo Rasington flat on the pitch. The fall of Lahore’s wickets began and ended with Shakib’s brilliance. On this day, 45-year-old captain Imran Tahir placed his trust in the 22-year-old Bangladeshi pacer, and Shakib delivered, securing the first-ever wicket in the tournament's history for his captain. #TanzimHasanShakib #GlobalSuperLeague #CricketHighlights