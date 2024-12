Shakib shines with aggressive bowling and a stunning catch

Tanzim Sakib made an impressive start for Guyana by claiming the first wicket with brilliant bowling from the very beginning. Supported by legends like Imran Tahir and Moeen Ali, Sakib showcased his skills with both the ball and a stunning catch that earned him praise from captain Tahir. After his spell, Sakib expressed his gratitude to the skipper for constant encouragement, further cementing his impactful performance.