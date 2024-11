Rare scene in Antigua: no Shakib, Tamim, or Mushfiqur after 16 years

For the first time in 16 years, Bangladesh is set to play a Test series without at least one of Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, or Mushfiqur Rahim in the lineup. These three are the top run-scorers for Bangladesh against the West Indies. Despite their absence, the Tigers are ready to battle with a young and promising squad, representing the future of Bangladesh’s Test cricket. #BangladeshCricket #WIvsBAN #TestCricket