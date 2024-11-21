Miraz's leadership ushers a new era with a surprise-packed XI

The Tigers face a tough challenge on West Indian soil. With regular captain Najmul Shanto sidelined due to injury, the responsibility now falls on Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Senior players like Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim are also absent, placing added pressure on Litton Das and Mominul Haque. Hasan Murad, fresh off a hat-trick in the practice match, is pushing for a debut, while the batting lineup looks to stabilize. The pace attack sees fierce competition for spots, setting up an intriguing battle for Bangladesh's best XI.