The entire West Indies team rushed to the fans after winning the match

As soon as the first Test against Bangladesh ended, the West Indies players rushed to the stands at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua! Leading the team in this gesture was their captain, Kraigg Brathwaite, just as he had led them on the field. Despite the sparse crowd throughout the Test, the West Indies team showed their appreciation for the few loyal fans, creating a memorable moment. #WestIndiesCricket #WIvsBAN #BangladeshCricket