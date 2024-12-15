Naim's elegant 69; Shuvo's blazing cameo at 195 strike rate

In-form opener Naim Sheikh once again showcased his brilliance with the bat, dazzling spectators with elegant strokes and consistent boundaries. Playing in the ongoing NCL T20, he notched up his second fifty of the tournament, anchoring the innings till the 20th over before departing with just one ball left. His splendid knock of 69 runs, studded with 9 boundaries, stood as a testament to his captaincy for Dhaka Metro. Complementing his effort, Shamsur Rahman Shubho delivered a sensational cameo with a blistering strike rate of 195, further propelling the team to a commanding total of 190 runs.