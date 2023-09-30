
Trent Bridge News
thumb

Trent Bridge to rename Pavilion End in Stuart Broad's honor

Trent Bridge is the hometown ofEngland's former star fast bowler Stuart Broad. Broad retired after playing thelast Ashes. He holds the record of taking eight wickets in an innings

thumb

Mushfiqur surpasses Kohli and Hales to register new record

Bangladesh's experienced wicket-keeperbatter Mushfiqur Rahim has registered a new record in T20 cricket. He hassurpassed India star batter Virat Kohli and England star batter Alex

thumb

CWC 2019: Angry Kumble reacts to Ind-NZ washout

If suppose there is one adjustment which is to be made to the ICC World Cup trophy, then it has to be a big umbrella attached on the top of the trophy. Yes, the ongoing tournament

