Rishabh Pant News


"He (Fraser-McGurk) has been amazing since the first day"- Rishabh Pant heaps in praise for the youngster

Delhi Capitals have beaten Mumbai Indians by 10 runs on Saturday (27th April). Aussie prodigious youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk's monstrous 84 off just 27 balls and Tristan Stubbs' b



Amre praises Pant for his dedication and hardwork

In the IPL, Delhi Capitals secured a four-run victory against Gujarat Titans in a nail-biting match. Delhi's captain Rishabh Pant put up a fantastic performance. After his outstand



Sorry Debashish bhai: Rishabh Pant sends a touching video message to cameraman

Rishabh Pant displayed anexceptional performance on Wednesday night at the Arun Jaitley stadium in anIPL 2024 match against the Gujarat Titans. Pant delivered an awe-inspiringperfo



Each and every day I feel better: Pant

Captain and player of the match Rishabh Pant spoke after the victory against Gujarat Titans. Delhi moved to the 6th place after beating Gujarat by 4 runs.Pant said, "We have seen N



Pant, Warrier shine in Delhi's narrow margin win over Gujrat

Delhi Capitals beat Gujrat Titans by a narrow margin of 4 runs on Wednesday (24th April) at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi. Rishabh Pant's impressive 88* off 43 including a 31



Mohit Sharma achieves an unwanted record in IPL

Mohit Sharma had a day to forget as he bowled the most expensive spell in the history of IPL. He got this unwanted record against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday (24th April). Mohit Sh



"It has been difficult for the bowlers"- Axar Patel slams impact player rule

Axar Patel has lashed out on the IPL's impact player rule and said that his batting position has been affected by Impact Player rule.Axar PatelThe Impact Player rule, introduced in



I don’t ever want to see you down: Sunil Gavaskar to Rishabh Pant

Former India cricketer SunilGavaskar inspired Rishabh Pant when his franchise, the Delhi Capitals (DC),lost the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad a



We were just catching up throughout the match: Pant

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant spoke after the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sunrisers thrashed Delhi by a handsome margin of 67 runs.Pant said about bowling first, "The



Gilchrist suggests Rahul to win IPL first

As each day passes, the conversation surrounding the selection for the T20 World Cup intensifies. Over the past month, every talk show following each game of the current IPL 2024 s



The person who makes me laugh the most is Rishabh Pant - Rohit Sharma

Under the leadership of Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals (DC) delivered a commanding performance, overpowering the Gujarat Titans (GT) in a one-sided contest in Ahmedabad. Bowlin



Pant's mobility was something that will give him great encouragement: Pietersen

Former England cricketer KevinPietersen believes Rishabh Pant and the Indian team management should beencouraged by the return player's mobility in the IPL game against the Gujarat

